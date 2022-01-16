Brigg Town score FOURTEEN goals in huge win

Brigg thrashed Teversal

Brigg Town secured a thumping 14-1 win against Teversal on Saturday.

Josh Batty netted five times with Dayle Hutson and Scott Phillips also bagging hat-tricks.

Jack Bowskin scored a brace while Jonathan Oglesby also got on the scoresheet.

Hutson opened the scoring in the third minute, completing his treble by the 32nd minute.

Bowskin and Oglesbee were also on target as Brigg led 5-1 at half time, Cameron Pinnick scoring a penalty for the visitors.

The Zebras ran riot in the second half adding nine further goals.

Bowskin added his second four minutes into the second 45 before Batty scored his five in the space of 29 minutes.

Scott Phillips opened his account in the 64th minute, adding the his final two in the 87th and 90th minutes to crown a dazzling display.

Brigg remain third but trail leaders Hallam by just two points after closing the gap.

Teversal remain rooted to the bottom of the Northern Counties East League Division One.