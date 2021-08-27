Can Sleaford Town get revenge at Anstey Nomads?

Sleaford Town return to Anstey Nomads this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town return to face Anstey Nomads this weekend - three weeks after their FA Cup defeat on the same ground.

Michael Reeve's penalty was the difference at the Callingtons Community Complex on August 7.

"We believed we would be strong against Anstey and we gave a very good account of ourselves over that game," Shaw reflected ahead of their UCL Premier Division North clash.

"We're prepared for them and we'll into the game confident we can match them up. It'll be a tough ask."