Cotton wants Horncastle Town to hold their own against highflying Moorlands

Wongers news. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andrew Cotton has labelled Lincoln Moorlands Railway as one of the top sides in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League - but he is backing his Horncastle side to give them a run for their money.

Moorlands arrive at The Wong on Saturday third in the table.

“They’re a really, really good side,” manager Cotton said, no stranger to the opposition.

“They set up well and they’re big, powerful and strong.

“I think the team that finishes above them will win the league, to be honest.”

The Wongers were beaten 5-1 at Moorlands a month ago, but reflecting on that game Cotton saw a lot of potential in his side that he is hoping to tap into once again.

Scott Lowman had given Horncastle the lead in Lincoln before the dismissal of Liam Cotton turned the game on its head.

“At Moorlands we set up in a 4-5-1 and asked them to break us down,” the manager explained.

“And for 45 minutes they probably struggled to do that,

“We went 1-0 up off a free kick and rebound.

“They kind of ran out of ideas but got a scrappy goal before half time and we’d had a lad sent off just before that for two yellows, which was harsh.

“It kind of killed the game off and became a bit of a nothing second half as they knew they could pick us apart.”

The Wongers’ scheduled contest at Nunsthorpe Tavern on Saturday was cancelled, while Moorlands beat Lincoln United Development 3-1.