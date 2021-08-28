Craig Elliott delighted with dramatic Boston United victory - but wants more chances taken

Danny Elliott has been backed to score more goals. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott loved the buzz of a last minute winner - but would have preferred the game wrapped up a lot earlier.

The Pilgrims picked up their first three points of the National League North season courtesy of Fraser Preston's late, late winner.

But wasted opportunities almost cost United, Adam Thomas netting for the Nash in the 85th minute after Danny Elliott had opened the scoring.

"It was great, last minute winners and the crowd like they were," Elliott reflected.

"I'd have liked to win it earlier, but a great memory for the stadium.

"If I'm being honest, I felt we had to score when we were on top.

"We missed some clear cut chances, but the lads showed great character. Getting that win, it's going to be brilliant for us moving forward."

Elliott netted his third of the season for United from the spot but scuffed two golden opportunities.

However, Elliott believes his striker will soon be tucking those opportunities away.

He added: "It's bittersweet with him. He should have got four today.

"I can't tell you how well he finishes in training. Today, with some of the chances, incredible. But he's going to be brilliant for us.

"We've had a tough few weeks but once he gets that first goal from open play and gets used to the ground and fans, he'll kick on.

"He played really well today."

