Craig Elliott more concerned by points than performance as Boston United beat Guiseley

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott conceded Boston United's victory over Guiseley wasn't pretty - but the Pilgrims boss don't care.

Jordan Burrow and Fraser Preston netted for the Pilgrims in between a comical leveller from Jordan Thewlis.

But all those goals came in the opening 45 with the second half offering plenty of tension but little in the way of entertainment.

"I don't think it was great second half. We didn't have too many chances, but that's where we're at at the moment," Elliott said.

"We need to get on a run and I don't care really, it was a win.

"Both goals came at the right time for us so we didn't have to chase the game."

Thewlis cancelled out Burrow's opener in the 40th minute with a 35-yard finish, capitalising on a fluffed clearance from keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

"It's a mistake from George. It's never a back pass, he has to pick it up," Elliott added.

"He's a young keeper and he has to learn from that and if he's learning while we're winning that's ok."

However, Preston restored the lead just seconds later.

"That goal came in at the right moment and it was a case of protection mode second half, but that's where we are confidence wise and fitness wise if I'm being honest.

"It's a building block of where we want to get to.

"You wake up tomorrow and the main thing is you've won a game at home. The big thing for us and what I've talked to the players about this week is about is having a good month."

