Jordan Burrow makes it a perfect 10 as Boston United beat Guiseley

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Burrow made it a perfect 10 as Boston United beat Guiseley 2-1.

The striker opened the scoring with his 10th goal for the club - and his side's 10th of the season - 10 years and a day after making his Pilgrims debut.

Prior to kick off the 30 meetings between these two sides had seen both win 10 times and the rivals record 10 draws. Guiseley's number 10 Jordan Thewlis briefly pulled the Lions level against his former club, but Fraser Preston had the final say as United made it three straight wins at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The early exchanges saw both sides try to test keepers with tentative efforts.

Danny Elliott's tight-angled effort was tipped wide by Luke Jackson, who also held onto a tame Fraser Preston effort.

At the other end, United old boy Kaine Felix couldn't muster the power to beat George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Burrow opened the scoring in the 14th minute, the final say in a masterclass of attacking on the break.

Brad Nicholson's long throw was cleared to the halfway line where a neat turn from Elliott saw him hold the ball before setting Jordan Preston free on the left.

Preston held the ball until slipping in Burrow on the overlap, the target man beating Luke Jackson as he guided the ball into the far corner with his first touch.

Elliott went close to doubling the advantage as he blazed inches over.

However, it was Guiseley who found the net in the 40th minute - in farcical fashion.

Sykes-Kenworthy's fluffed clearance landed kindly to Thewlis who guided the ball into the unguarded net from 35-yards out, the ex-Pilgrim opting not to celebrate against the club he left this summer.

But a minute later and the home side's lead was restored, Fraser Preston heading home from close range after Jackson could only parry Connor Dimaio's strike.

Nicholson went close to levelling again five minutes into the re-start, clipping Sykes-Kenworthy's post following a well worked free kick.

Burrow came within a whisker of grabbing a second as he met Jake Leake's cross, but his neat flick drifted just wide wide Jackson rooted.

With five minutes left in a much quieter second half, which saw Luke Spokes handed his debut, Gusiseley sub Jacob Gratton smashed a hopeful effort well over the Boston bar.

And with that strike went the Lions' hopes of a point.

PILGRIMS: Sykes-Kenworthy, Garner, Shiels, Burrow, Ferguson, Elliott, Dimaio (Duxbury 80), J. Preston (Spokes 64), F. Preston (Platt 89), Byrne, Leake. Subs (not used): Wright Jnr, Wright Snr.

GUISELEY: Jackson, Cantrill, Nicholson, Ekpolo, Bencherif, Mbeka, Felix (Gratton 71), Spencer (Hey 80), Hull, Thewlis, Hutchinson (Thompson 71); Subs (not used): Hollins, Day.

REF: Aaron Bannister.

ATT: 1,421 (42).