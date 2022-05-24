Crook announces Boston United exit, loanees return to parent clubs

Peter Crook has left Boston United.

Goalkeeper Peter Crook has announced his departure from Boston United.

After three seasons with the Pilgrims the stopper has decided to leave the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Time at Boston United is done," he wrote on Twitter.

"Involved in two play-off finals, shame we couldn't finish either of them off.

"Wish everyone associated with the club all the best for the future."

Crook could well be a target for Peterborough Sports, who he helped reach the national League North while on loan last season.

He made 10 appearances for the club, saving two penalties in their play-off final victory over Coalville Town.

Crook made 55 appearances for United, but found game time hard to come by in the past two seasons as he battled for a place in the side with Ross Fitzsimons and later Marcus Dewhurst and George Sykes-Kenworthy.

He started this season as first choice but injured his shoulder saving a penalty in the second game of the campaign away at AFC Fylde.

United's loan players have also returned to their parent clubs following the end of the season.

Dewhurst and Femi Seriki will head back to Sheffield United, surely destined for loan moves higher up the footballing ladder.

Joe Leesley is now a free agent after parent club Harrogate Town announced he was not on their retained list while James Hanson, who arrived on loan from Farsley Celtic, also looks set to find a new employer.

Ntumba Massanka still has a year left on his South Shields deal.

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox has list of targets - news

MORE PILGRIMS: York 2 Boston 0 - fans gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: York 2 Boston 0 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: Ferguson says defeat was 'tough to take' - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox vows to return stronger - news