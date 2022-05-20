Boston United's Peter Crook wants to end the season with two promotions

Peter Crook. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's Peter Crook would love to end the season with two promotions.

The goalkeeper is back in the Pilgrims fold after his loan spell at Peterborough Sports, where he helped Jimmy Dean's book a place in the National League North.

Crook saved two penalties in the Southern League Central Premier play-off final as Sports beat Coalvile Town 2-0 in their play-off final.

Now Crook is hoping lightning can strike twice as Boston travel to York City today (KO 3pm).

"It would be great to get two promotions in one season," he said.

"Boston deserve to go up, they've been in this league along time now.

"It would be great to top my season off to win promotion with Boston, but also for the lads as well.

"The lads have been great ever since I came back.

"They congratulated me on promotion but then it was back to work with Boston."

On-loan Sheffield United keeper Marcus Dewhurst remains Paul Cox's first choice between the sticks but Crook - who has made 10 appearances for United this campaign - has been playing his part by aiding the 21-year-old in training and pre-match warm-ups.

"If I'm needed I'm ready, but I just hope the lads do the job," Crook added.

Crook - who has suffered play-off defeats with Harrogate and Boston - has also secured promotion with Hyde and now Sports.

Reflecting on his loan spell he added: "It was great. I found it tough to get games this year with Marcus coming in, but it was great to go out and play games.

"I played 10 games for Peterborough and got promotion to the National League, so it feels really good.

"Both penalty saves were against Billy Kee, obviously an ex-professional player, so it makes it feel good.

"In the play-off final to save to penalties, it's a great feeling."

