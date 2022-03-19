Elliott into the top 100 but Boston United beaten by leaders Gateshead

Danny Elliott entered the top 100 all-time leading Boston United goalscorers - but it wasn't enough to prevent the Pilgrims falling to leaders Gateshead.

The striker's 22nd goal in the 39 appearances drew him level with Jordan Thewlis, Jason Lee, Ollie Ryan and Lee Thompson in the charts, and briefly pulled his side level.

But Cedwyn Scott's second half winner, aided by Tom Platt's early own goal, was enough for the Heed to head back up the A1 top of the table in a contest which saw local referee Craig Forbes pulled from the crowd to run the line - as Sirs Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van Tam watched on.

The table topping Heed arrived in Lincolnshire unbeaten in seven, six of those wins, and with the most goals scored in the National League North.

But the Pilgrims themselves - as Shane Byrne pointed out in the build-up to today's contest - had everything to play for.

United began brightly, Luke Shiels' overhead forcing a save from Flip Marschall and Elliott fizzing wide.

But with just seven minutes on the clock the visitors were gifted the lead as Platt attempted to clear a free kick and diverted the ball into his own net. The Heed were in front before even having a touch in the Pilgrims' box.

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

But just nine minutes later it was all square as Elliott converted a penalty he won after being tripped by Greg Olley for number 22 and a place in the top 100. Not bad for less than a season's work.

Few chances followed in the first half, but there were plenty of talking points.

Boston's backline worries continued as Matt Tootle was replaced by Scott Pollock after picking up a calf injury.

The same fate then befell referee's assistant Stuart Richardson moments later. A 10-minute delay followed as Forbes answered the plea from the PA system and got kitted up.

The second half began with Gateshead's Macauley Langstaff beating the offside trap but firing wide.

But less than four minutes into the half Scott cut inside and fired the visitors back in front.

The Heed showed why they're top, gaining a firm footing in the game as it progressed, their slick passing game stretching the Pilgrims, their relentless pressing offering the home side little time on the ball.

Langstaff again saw an effort go the wrong side of the post as Gateshead broke forward in numbers, and when Adam Campbell's long ranger found the target Marcus Dewhurst got enough of a touch to keep the ball out.

Brad Nicholson's half volley, into the arms of Marschall, was the hosts' first chance of the second half. Shiels' volley was saved as United pressed, but at the other end Dewhurst had to deny close-range efforts from Owen Bailey and Scott.

With results elsewhere going Boston's way they remain eighth, three points off the play-offs.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle (Pollock 14), Platt, Shiels, Burrow, Elliott, Wright snr, Abbott (Preston 59), Leesley, Byrne, Nicholson; Subs (not used): Duxbury, Thanoj, Hanson.

GATESHEAD: Marschall, Tinkler, Hunter, Langstaff (Greenfield 90), Olley (Pani 90), Campbell, Storey, Scott (Malley 82), Bailey, Charters, Magnay; Subs (not used): Montgomery.

REF: Matt Corlett.

ATT: 1, 492 (89).

