FANS GALLERY: Boston United supporters watch Pilgrims take on Alfreton Town

Photos by Oliver Atkin

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:02 pm

A crowd of more than 2,000 watched Boston United take on Alfreton Town in the National League North on Sunday. Supporters gave Pilgrims fan Professor Jonathan Van Tam a standing ovation after his Knighthood was announced, before observing a minute's silence for former players and fans who passed away in 2021.

United were beaten 3-2. Read a match report here. Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott admitted fans were 'in the right' to boo while Billy Heath believed his Reds should have scored more. There was, however, some good news for United, with two players extending loans.

