FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Fixtures for February 5:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
Lincs Junior Cup, semi-finals: Grantham Town Academy v Moulton Harrox, Wyberton v Limestone Rangers.
League: Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Immingham Town, Louth Town v Grimsby Borough, Nettleham v Appleby Frodingham, Sleaford Town Rangers v Tetney Rovers, Horncastle Town v Barton Town FC Reserves, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Lincoln United Development.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United v Coningsby, Pointon v Wyberton Reserves, Railway Athletic v Spilsby Town, Skegness Town A v Northgate Olympic.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Railway Athletic Reserves, Bull Athletic v Kirton Town, Eagle United v Fishtoft.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Caythorpe, Boston Athletic v Pointon Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Spalding Harriers.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v Eagle United Reserves, FC Wrangle v Boston College Reserves, Fishtoft Reserves v Park United Reserves, Holbeach Bank v Bull Athletic Reserves, Sibsey v Ancaster Athletic United.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One Cup: Cleethorpes Town A A v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves, Grimsby Borough Dev A v Keelby United Reserves, Immingham Town Reserves v Louth Old Boys.
KJ Florida Villas Town Trophy: Alford Town v Louth Town Reserves.
Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: Ludford Rovers v Burgh Athletic.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: North Somercotes United v North Cotes.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: Scamblesby v North Thoresby.
TC MiniCoaches Trophy: Louth Old Boys Veterans v AFC Grainthorpe.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: Louth Old Boys Development v Burgh Athletic Reserves, Market Rasen Town v Manby.