Former Boston United keeper 'stable' after being taken to hospital following match

Sebastian Malkowski. Photo: Eric Brown

Former Boston United keeper Sebastian Malkowski has been described as 'stable' after being taken to hospital last night.

It was reported that the ex-Poland international went 'down in a heap' while playing for Worksop Town in their 1-0 victory at Frickley in the Northern Premier League East.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Worksop Town Football Club can inform people that Sebastian Malkowski is in a stable condition at the hospital," the Tigers announced last night."

Malkowski - who played for the Pilgrims in 2017-18 - was carried from the pitch by teammates in the final minutes of the contest.

Speaking shortly after the match, Worksop manager Craig Parry told the Tigers' YouTube channel: "He's just been taken to hospital with our physio and a couple of our staff and players.

"It's early doors at the minute so nothing I can comment on until I find out, but he's on his way to hospital and in safe hands now so hopefully we hear good news."

Teammate Liam Hardy travelled to hospital with Malkowski.

Last night he tweeted: "Just left the hospital Big Seb is all good and stable now and in the best place luckily not his heart but his stomach!!"

Town's Twitter feed described Malkowski as going 'down in a heap' in the 88th minute, after originally being treated for a presumed injury moments earlier.

MORE PILGRIMS: Momentum can see United climb table - news

MORE PILGRIMS:: Milan Lalkovic unsure what the future holds - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Injury setbacks for Jordan Burrow and Jake Wright - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Brackley Town - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Boston versus Brackley could not be postponed despite Covid cases - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott refuses to be downbeat, but knows where Boston must improve - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Wilkin praises Saints' battling spirit - news