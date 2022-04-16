Former Boston United midfielder Jamie McGuire out of retirement for one last title push

Former Boston United midfielder Jamie McGuire has made a spectacular playing comeback at United Counties League Premier Division North club Long Eaton United - as he looks to win a league title.

McGuire is now desperate to make sure the Blues go up as champions and, feeling good at 38, the midfield tiger believes he still has another decent season inside him.

McGuire, who won promotion to the EFL as a Fleetwood Town player and then played over 100 games for Mansfield Town, is now head of recruitment at the Stags' Academy.

He hadn't played since a pre-pandemic spell with AFC Mansfield, but when Long Eaton United boss Ian Deakin, who is also the Stags' commercial executive, asked him to bring his experience to their squad for their final title push, McGuire quickly answered the call.

“Deaks spoke to me at the start of the season but I wasn't sure whether to sign as I had so much coaching work at the Academy," he said.

“Saturdays were free but I wasn't spending much time with my kids.

“I also thought about signing halfway through the season.

“I said if you are short on players or need any help give me a shout and it went from there."

McGuire came on for the last 40 minutes last weekend with Long Eaton 2-0 up against Holbeach United, and helped inspire them to a second half rampage as it ended 7-0.

“We were 2-0 up but the performance just went a little bit down and I was sent on for my energy and experience to up the tempo and we ended up scoring another five goals," he added.

“That's what they need me for. I was very vocal and demanded high standards.

“We've got promoted but now we want to win the title. You want titles on your CV at any level."

Long Eaton and Gresley Rovers are locked on 83 points at the top of the table, although McGuire's side have the better goal difference.

But in a twist of fate, the two sides meet at Grange Park on Monday in what could be a title decider.

Gresley head to Skegness Town this afternoon while Long Eaton are away at Heather St John's.

“If Gresley win their next two and we win on Saturday then on Monday we just have to win or draw against Gresley to win the title. We want to go up as champions – there is no better feeling," McGuire added.

“That's what it's about and has been all my career. That's what you want - to be involved in these games. And that's what gives me the hunger now to play one more year, whether that's with Long Eaton or with someone else, and to win another title.”

Physically, McGuire is feeling the best he has in a long time.

“I have given my body a long rest after non-stop constant battles over the years as a player and my body now feels really good,” he said.

“I have got it in good shape and I will try to get one more year out of it if I can.

“When I played for Mansfield my little girl got to watch me, but my little boy has never done that.

“He is four now so I would love him to see me play and understand me playing football.

“I think I have a lot more still to give with how I am, where I've been and what I've done and I want to try to help someone with that.”

He continued: “I last played competitively for AFC Mansfield pre-Covid. But I stepped away from them to help with the Stags first team.

“I helped with the first two games and Nigel Clough was really good with me to be fair. But obviously he has brought his own staff in – people he trusts – which I totally understand.

“But the Academy didn't want to let me go and the club didn't want to let me go first and foremost which was good. They wanted to keep me on board for my experience, what I'd done and how long I'd been at the club.”

