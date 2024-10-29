Ian Culverhouse has been dismissed as Boston United manager with the club in deep relegation trouble in the National League.

Culverhouse guided the Pilgrims to promotion glory last season after a briliant run through the play-offs.

But United have found life tough at National League level and have won just two of their opening 16 games.

The Pilgrims ended a long losing streak with a point at Eastleigh on Saturday after chucking away two points through a needless stoppage-time penalty.

A club statement said: “Boston United have parted company with first team manager Ian Culverhouse.

“Ian took charge at the Jakemans Community Stadium in September 2022, helping to preserve the club's National League North status in his first season at the helm, before guiding the Pilgrims to promotion through the play-offs in May.

“However, a difficult start to life in the National League has led to a change being made. The club extend their thanks to Ian for his service – and wish him well for the future.

“Further announcements will follow in due course.”

Culverhouse's assistant Paul Bastock, who played 679 games for the club and broke Peter Shilton's record in competitive club football when he made his 1,250th appearance, in 2017, has also left Boston.

A club statement added: “Following Ian Culverhouse's exit earlier on Monday, United chairman David Newton has since confirmed that the club's record appearances holder has departed too.

"Paul played for the Pilgrims between 1992 and 2004 and 2010 and 2011 – amassing 679 appearances in the process of twice being promoted.

"He was an ever-present in the United's first two Football League seasons – and returned in September 2022 to assist Culverhouse in a new-look management team at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

“'Bazza' completed the promotion hat-trick as the Pilgrims triumphed through the play-offs in May 2024 to return to the National League. He departs with the club's thanks and best wishes for the future.”

United, who have yet to win a home game this season, are next in action with a home game against Dagenham & Redbridge on 9 November.