Paul Gascoigne played just five times for Boston United before a row with the manager led to his early departure.

Former England star Paul Gascoigne says he left Boston United after witnessing manager Steve Evans verbally abusing players.

Gazza joined the Pilgrims as a player-coach in July 2004 but failed to make an impact on the pitch after playing just five times in three months.

He jumped ship from the League Two club citing a desire to pursue his coaching qualifications.

But, in a recent interview with the Techopedia.com website, revealed the incident which sparked his departure.

“I was like a player-coach with them. The manager was Steve Evans, he was horrible to the players. I've never witnessed anything like it,” he said.

“One guy, he was a centre half, a corner came over, he's outside the box, he headed the ball from outside the box, the ball went just over the top corner, just missed the top corner to score. In the dressing room, he went absolutely off at him saying he should have scored that goal.

“So he's talking, he said to the other coach, ‘what do you think?’ then the coach had a go at him. Then he said to me, ‘what do you think, Gazza?’ and I said, ‘right, listen up, guys. He hasn’t got a clue, just try and play football and enjoy it.'

“He didn't like that (Steve Evans) and he didn’t let me train with them again so I just left, I rang Gordon Taylor and said I'm leaving.”

The departure from the Pilgrims marked an end to Gascoigne’s illustrious playing career.

But it was just the beginning for the no-nonsense Scottish manager, who left Boston before going on to win promotion to the Football League with Crawley Town.

Spells in charge of Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage followed for the current Rotherham United manager.