Gambling charge for Boston United defender Scott Garner

Scott Garner. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United defender Scott Garner has been charged with gambling misconduct.

The 32-year-old has been accused of a breach of FA Rule E8 – misconduct in respect of 2,466 bets placed on football matches between August 26, 2014 to April 18, 2021.

The time span includes Garner's two stints with the Pilgrims as well as spells with FC Halifax Town and Guiseley.

He is the fifth member of this season's Pilgrims squad to be charged with gambling offences.

Andi Thanoj is currently serving a five month ban while Connor Dimaio has served a six week ban and Jay Rollins sat out for a month.

Terry Hawkridge, who began the season with Boston before moving to Basford, received a fine.

Last week Dimaio opened up about his time on the sidelines and the trappings of gambling.

