Paul Green named Boston United's interim manager

Paul Green in action for Boston United against Spennymoor. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green has been named as Boston United's interim manager following the departure of Craig Elliott.

The former Leeds United, Derby County and Republic of Ireland midfielder - who represented his country at Euro 2012 - will take charge of the Pilgrims for Saturday's National League North clash at Gloucester City.

Green, a childhood friend of Elliott's from their days growing up in Pontefract, is in his second season as a Boston player, having made 34 appearances to date.

He is currently the Doncaster Rovers fitness coach, but has also studied for his coaching badges, discussing his interest in both the fitness and managerial sides of the game last year.

Elliott's assistant manager John McDermott and coaches Lee Stratford and Rich Lawrence have followed the former boss out of the Jakemans Community Stadium.

