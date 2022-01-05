Done deals! Sheffield United duo extend Boston United loan spells

Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon will remain with Boston United, it has been confirmed.

Craig Elliott revealed the deals had been agreed with parent club Sheffield United following Sunday's defeat to Alfreton Town.

But with Elliott's departure yesterday, question marks had been raised as to whether the Blades youngsters would remain.

However, paperwork has been signed with the pair staying on after their initial loans had come to an end.

Despite a recent slump in form, keeper Dewhurst has been one of the Pilgrims’ plus points in recent weeks with a series of impressive performances.

He has made eight appearances so far for United, catching the eye with his shot stopping and distribution.

Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The 20-year-old's youth loan will last until mid-March, just before his 21st birthday.

Gordon has also made a place in United’s defence his own, starting the last four games.

Dewhurst has previously spent time on loan at Carlisle United and Guiseley.

Blades under 23s teammate Gordon has made two first team appearances for his hometown club.

The 19-year-old - who has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United - started in victories against Carlisle and Derby County in the EFL Cup competition.

His loan runs for the remainder of the season.

