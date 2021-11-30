Danny Elliott netted his 11th goal. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott hopes he's given Boston United a selection headache with his first-half finish at Brackley Town.

Elliott returned to the Pilgrims' starting XI for Saturday's 2-1 FA Trophy victory at St James' Park, and opened the scoring with an inch-perfect lob, his 11th goal of the season.

Elliott lost his place to Jake Wright jnr following his red card at Chester, and with his replacement netting three times in two games the leading scorer looked likely to be named on the bench at the weekend.

But with Wright jnr snowbound and unable to make it to Northamptonshire Elliott seized his opportunity.

"I've been eager to get back in," he told bufc.co.uk, keen to give boss Craig Elliott something to ponder ahead of Saturday's trip to Kettering Town.

"Other things that happen are out of my control but hopefully I've come back in and given the gaffer something to think about.

"I think that he (Wright jnr) has been waiting for that opportunity. I was scoring a lot of goals before and he's come off the bench and scored goals so he deserved his chance.

"He got three in two and he was unlucky not to be able to get to the game. I was just happy to get a game and a goal."

