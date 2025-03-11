Horncastle Town all set for crucial run-in

Horncastle will be back in action at Immingham this weekend. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town are all set to commence their crucial Lincolnshire Premier League run-in after another break from action.

In a season frequently featuring free weekends and long blocks without games, it’s now all systems go for the Wongers with seven games over the next month.

Six of those will be away from home as they club aims to climb away from the threat of relegation into Division One, Horncastle currently bottom of the league on ten points but with two games in hand on both sides who are just one point ahead of them, Grimsby Borough Reserves and Lincoln United Development, and four in hand on fourth from bottom Cleethorpes Reserves who are on 18 points.

This Saturday sees them head to Immingham Town, who are third in the table and six points behind leaders Nettleham with a game in hand.

So joint-boss Will Rawdon, who oversees the team with his brother John, is in no doubt about the challenge in hand, with in-form Skegness Town Reserves also on the radar next Wednesday night.

He said: “Things don’t get much easier given we go to the third best form team in the league at the moment, but we will prepare the lads to go and put in a performance just like we did in the home game against them last month.

"Then we have a tough midweek trip away to Skegness who are the only team to not lose a game in the last six fixtures.

“There isn’t much to say going into the run in other than we need to pick up as many points as we can. The challenge for the lads is to give their all and put themselves in a good position as a team and individually going into the off season.”

Following the Skegness game, Horncastle go to Louth Reserves (March 22) and then play their only remaining home league game against Cleethorpes Reserves on March 29. Then follow trips to Ruston Sports (April 5), Lincoln United Development (April 12) and Lincoln Moorlands Railway (April 19).

Horncastle are also into the semi-finals of the County Cup which is yet to be drawn.