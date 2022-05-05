Horncastle Town youngsters shine at Wong tournament

The Horncastle Town under 12s squad.

Many teams travelled to Horncastle from different places to compete at multiple age groups over the course of two days.

The standard of football was very high, and the teams were well supported by spectators.

All the local teams put up a good showing, with the Horncastle Town under 10s and 14s girls reaching their respective finals.

The winners with their medals.

The Horncastle Town under 12 squad did particularly well in their age group.

They entered two separate teams into the tournament, both teams playing each other in the semi-finals, with the victor going on to win the final in a tense penalty shoot out with local rivals Spilsby Town.

It was a great way to end the season.

The under 12s squad will be playing at under 13s level next season in the Mid-Lincs County Youth League, and training places are available for players who aspire to play competitive league football, or who simply wish to improve their football skills in a friendly environment.