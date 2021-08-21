How Boston United have fared in their previous meetings with AFC Fylde

The last meeting ended in a draw, Boston progressing on penalties. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are looking to end their winless run at AFC Fylde this afternoon.

While the Pilgrims fans are preparing fir their first away game in the National League North since the 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton on March 7 last year, Craig Elliott's side will be firmly focussing on picking up thjeir first points of the new season following last weekend's defeat to Spennymoor Town.

Here is a look at how the Pilgrims have performed against the Coasters over the years...

Boston United 3 AFC Fylde 1 - November 1, 2014: The Pilgrims secured a 3-1 victory in the first-ever meeting between the two sides. It was a case for the defence that day as Carl Piergianni netted a brace and Zak Mills was also on target as debutant keeper Joel Dixon saved a penalty. Jamie Allen had put Fylde ahead.

AFC Fylde 3 Boston United 0 - February 17, 2015: This long away midweeker was one to forget for the Pilgrims. Fylde went on to finish second that season, one place but 13 comfortable points ahead of Boston, although it was fifth-placed Guiseley who won promotion via the play-offs. Danny Lloyd, a Mark Jones own goal and Richie Allen's stoppage time finish proved the difference.

Boston United 0 AFC Fylde 3 - September 19, 2015: The Coasters claimed their first-ever win at York Street. The scoreline looked comfortable but, in fact, this was a fairly even contest, with the exception of five mad minutes in which the visitors scored three times thanks to Lloyd, Richie Baker and Matty Hughes.

AFC Fylde 5 Boston United 2 - March 5, 2016: Dayle Southwell fired home a sublime 30-tard free kick and strike partner Mark Jones also found the net, but the hosts were far too strong on the day. This was the first of a four-game losing streak for Dennis Greene's side before five wins and a draw earned United a play-off spot. Fylde's goals came from Hughes, James Hardy, Josh Langley, Baker and Dion Charles.

AFC Fylde 9 Boston United 2 - November 19, 2016: A thoroughly miserable day for the Pilgrims. Well, after Jay Rollins had given them an early lead. The first-half hailstorm was a sign of what was to come as Coasters attacks rained down on the United goal. Rollins bagged a brace in what was Greene's final 90 minutes in charge of the club. Rowe scored four times, including a first-half hat-trick. Hardy and Langley also found the net, along with Brendon Daniels (two) and Andy Bond.

Boston United 0 AFC Fylde 3 - April 22, 2017: If having been thrashed 9-2 wasn't enough, Boston had to watch their rivals crowned league champions following another comprehensive victory at York Street - their final ever visit to the ground. Rowe got another two and Hughes also found the net.

AFC Fylde 2 Boston United 1 - November 28, 2020: Craig Elliott's first trip to the Fylde Coast as Boston boss was a frustrating defeat. United hit the road after a fortnight's self isolation. Jordan Burrow gave the Pilgrims a deserved lead, but legs tired and the hosts turned the contest on its head courtesy of Liam Nolan and Nathan Shaw.

Boston United 1 AFC Fylde 1 - December 19, 2020: The last meeting between the two sides was an FA Trophy clash last season. Connor Dimaio levelled things up with a superb long-range effort to cancel out Junior Mondal's first-minute finish. Boston won 4-2 on penalties, Ross Fitzsimons making two saves from the spot.