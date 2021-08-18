"I never lost that confidence in myself!" Boston United's Peter Crook wants to lay play-off final ghosts to rest after 'mentally tough' year

Peter Crook (left) with fellow stopper Jake Frestle. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Peter Crook is back in the Boston United starting line-up and ready to lay some ghosts to rest.

The Pilgrims number one admits he’s been through a ‘mentally tough’ 12 months after losing his place in the starting line-up and not being able to grant himself closure for an error which led to defeat in the 2019-20 National League North play-off final.

The 27-year-old spilled the ball in the second half which allowed Altrincham’s Dan Mooney to score the only goal of the game.

The arrival of Ross Fitzsimons last summer restricted Crook to just one outing last season, in the 3-0 FA Vase victory at Evesham United.

But following Fitzsimons’ sale to Stockport County, Crook is back between the sticks.

And after collecting the man of the match champagne on Saturday following a string of superb saves - albeit in a 2-1 defeat to Spennymoor Town - the stopper believes the good times are ahead.

“It’s been mentally really tough because of what happened at the end of that season with the play offs - not getting promoted and then not playing the following season,” Crook said.

“It’s been frustrating not to be playing. Given the full season prior to the play-offs I thought I’d done alright, put a good season in.

“Ross came in and did well but I’ve been having to work as hard as I can in training and pre-season games. I’ve wanted to stay positive and be a good figure to be around in the changing rooms and not just be frustrated.”

Crook could not burden any blame for Spennymoor’s two goals at the weekend, diving the right way for Glen Taylor’s penalty and being left exposed as Scott McLean broke clear to slot home a late winner.

In fact, a series of top saves kept Boston in the game until the end.

“You have to be prepared and ready. I was number two last year and still had to be prepared to be playing if anything happened to Ross,” Crook said.

“I feel like I’m ready for this season now. (Making saves) gives you that confidence to know you can still do it.

“I never lost that confidence in myself. I feel like I’ve been making good saves in training and that’s something I can do.”

