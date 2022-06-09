"It's a great club and that's why I wanted to stay!" Tom Platt on the road to recovery and ready to right some wrongs with Boston United

Tom Platt is planning on putting his injury problems behind him in time for pre-season - with the Boston United midfielder ready to make up for lost time.

The 28-year-old signed a new deal with the Pilgrims yesterday, extending his stay with the club into a fourth season.

Platt's time with Boston has seen the side beaten in two play-off finals and sitting pretty in the top seven when the 2020-21 campaign was declared null and void.

"It was disappointed to miss out on (playing in) the play-offs, so delighted to be staying on at Boston and hopefully have a good year," said Platt, whose campaign was ended early with an ankle injury.

"I think we came into a bit of form just before I got my injury and the lads carried that on through the play-offs and did brilliant, just coming up short.

"We want to try to put that right next year.

Tom Platt is back at Boston for a fourth season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"It's my fourth season coming up and I've loved every minute of it so far. It's a great club and that's why I wanted to stay. I've enjoyed it from the start.

"It was a simple decision (to re-sign). I've loved it here and under the new manager I've enjoyed it as well. I just wanted to get it done."

It was an innocuous challenge, attempting to block a cross into the box in the 3-1 league defeat to AFC Fylde in April, which saw the former York City, Harrogate Town and Alfreton Town man's campaign ended abruptly.

But successful surgery followed and Platt is on the road to recovery.

"That's coming on really well. I'm getting on with my rehab and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible," he continued.

"It's always frustrating when you spend some time out.

"Pre-season's usually dreaded, but I'm eager to get going again after missing the last few weeks of the season. I'm really looking forward to it."

Wearing a compression boot, Platt watched from the stands as United booked their place in the National League promotion final with a 2-0 victory at Fylde, six days before defeat at York.

"I couldn't get to Kidderminster (the 2-1 eliminator victory). I still had my pot on at that stage, but Fylde was an unbelievable performance, a really good day for the lads and the club," the midfielder said.

"Then obviously, opposite emotions a week later in the York game as we couldn't get over the line.

"Hopefully we can have a good year this year."

