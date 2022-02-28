"I've still got it!" Boston United skipper Luke Shiels returns to striker's roots with scoring streak

Luke Shiels celebrates his winner. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Luke Shiels is delighted to know he's 'still got it' after continuing his Boston United scoring streak.

The Pilgrims skipper has netted four times in the past four home matches as new boss Paul Cox remains unbeaten at home.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shiels has found the net in wins over Farsley Celtic, Chester and this Saturday's clash with Kettering Town, as well as grabbing the late equaliser against Southport after being turned into a makeshift striker.

"I don't know what's happened. Long may it continue," Shiels said.

"To be fair, when I was youngster, when I first started, I used to be up there. So it looks like I've still got it."

But while the captain is delighted with his goals return, he wants United to cut out the silly mistakes at the other end ahead of Tuesday's trip to Alfreton Town.

"I know I got the winner (against Kettering) but I'll go home frustrated about the goals we conceded and how sloppy they were," he added.

"But I'm over the moon for the lads and the fans, it was massive.

"It was frustrating with the goals we conceded. Balls into the box, normally we're good at defending them.

"We need to get them out of our game, we'll be a better team for doing it. We always give ourselves an uphill battle and we need to get out of that."

MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock happy with debut - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Kettering Town in pictures - gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: Ntumba Massank reflects on his debut and spell at Manchester United - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox says Pilgrims deserved win - news