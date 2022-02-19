Jay Rollins keen to impress new Boston United boss Paul Cox after injury return

Jay Rollins made his first start of the season at Trinity. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jay Rollins is back from injury and ready to prove he’s good enough for a place in Paul Cox’s plans.

The winger - Boston’s club captain and the squad’s longest-serving player - made his return from a long-term knee problem off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southport, also starting in the midweek county cup defeat at Gainsborough Trinity.

During his six months on the sidelines, Rollins has seen Cox replace Craig Elliott in the dug-out, and now he’s keen to make his point to the new boss.

“It’s like everyone really, it’s a clean slate,” Rollins said.

“When the new manager comes in everyone’s got to impress, but we know what we need to do.

“Me, personally, I need to get my match fitness then hopefully prove I’m good enough to start.”

Rollins also thanked the Pilgrims fans for their support during his time out of action, something he said affected him mentally as well as physically.

He added: “It’s been good, every message you get it does help you.

“When you’re at home and those days when you don’t want to do your rehab, people wishing you all the best does motivate you to keep going.”

Rollins is now hoping to be involved in Saturday’s National League North test at Chorley.

“It’s a tough place, everyone knows that in this league,” Rollins said.

“It’s a tough place to go but they’re the games where you’ve got to dig deep.”

United and the Magpies drew 2-2 in Lincolnshire earlier this season, Jake Wright jnr netting a late equaliser.

United assistant John Ramshaw - who expects there will be plenty of twists and turns left this season - is calling on Boston to cut out conceding early goals after the side have gone 1-0 behind within 20 minutes in 11 of their past 25 matches.

“It has been a little bit of a consistency in that, conceding after 56 seconds at Spennymoor and an early goal at Hereford,” he said.

“We’re working on things, shape and fitness in training and hopefully the longer the season goes on more of that can be eradicated.

“It’s something we’ve got to get out of the system as when you’re constantly chasing the game it makes life very difficult.”

