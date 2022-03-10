Joe Leesley wants a 'massive push' as Boston United target return to play-offs

Joe Leesley is calling on Boston United to make a ‘massive push’ for promotion.

The Pilgrims are ninth in the National League North table, but five points off York City in the final play-off place.

As United head to struggling Guiseley on Saturday (KO 3pm) before Tuesday’s re-arranged contest at Alfreton Town (KO 7.45pm), Leesley is calling on his side to end the campaign in style.

“Massive push, we want to be in them,” he said of the top seven spots.

“We know what it takes to get into them and we’re not going to make excuses.

“We need to start winning games first and foremost if we’re going to get in.”

Boston signed defender Brad Nicholson from second-bottom Guiseley ahead of this weekend's clash.

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

“For us it’s 14 games left and we’re trying to win as many as we can,” added Leesley.

“We need to start getting points.

“I’ve taken a bit of stick in the past (from fans) as I’ve not shied away from (mentioning) the quality of this squad and I do fancy us against anyone on our day.

“I think we’re a really good team when we want to be. We’ve let ourselves down, we know that.

“We want to get in there for the fans and we want to win some games.”

