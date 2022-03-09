Ntumba Massanka nets hat-trick in Boston United's friendly win over Grantham Town

Ntumba Massanka bagged a hat-trick for a Boston United in last night's friendly at Grantham Town.
The former York City and Chorley striker - who has played twice for the Pilgrims off the bench since his arrival from South Shields - scored all the goals in a 3-0 victory at the Meres.
First team squad members Peter Crook, Jake Wright snr, Matt Tootle, Fraser Preston, Finlay Armond and Massanka featured for Boston against Dennis Greene's side, along with youth teamers and trialists.
The match was a pay-what-you-like event for fans, with all proceeds - almost £1,000 - going to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Boston also held a bucket collection during Saturday's match with Leamington which, along with donations from the 50/50 draw proceeds - raised a further £1,253.50.
