Jordan Burrow 'could not believe' stat which proves he's Boston United's Mr Nice Guy

Jordan Burrow is officially Boston United's Mr Nice Guy - and he can't believe it.
Since the turn of the millennium, the Pilgrims striker has played 57 times for the club without picking up a single booking.
This means he has made the most appearances for the club without being shown yellow.
And Burrow - who will remain at United next season - was so taken aback he joked he must be 'in with the referees'.
"I could not believe that stat. I could not believe I've not picked a booking up," Burrow said.
"I must be really in with the referees, keeping them onside somehow.
"That took me very much by surprise, especially the way that I play.
"Let's hope there's no bookings and sendings off (next season)."
The list - whose top five includes three keepers - was compiled by Christian James and released on his @BostonUtdStats Twitter page.
Behind Burrow in the list are Peter Crook (55), Julian Joachim (53), Andy Marriott (49 and Tom Evans (48).
Burrow - who has enjoyed two spells with the club in this time - hasn't always managed to stay out of trouble.
"I'm not Gary Lineker," he added.
"I've not gone a full career without getting booked.
"I've had a few reds as well in my career, it must be just Boston where I've managed to not get booked."
