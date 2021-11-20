Last-gasp drama as Jake Wright jnr earns Boston United draw against Chorley

Jake Wright jnr netted a dramatic leveller for Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr headed home a dramatic stoppage-time header to earn Boston United a point against Chorley.

The Pilgrims looked to be heading for a third-straight defeat after the contest had turned on a bizarre penalty decision.

The hosts were leading 1-0 courtesy of Paul Green's volley when referee Paul Brown awarded the Magpies a spotkick for what looked to be a perfectly legal challenge from Luke Shiels.

Willem Tomlinson converted and Harry Cardwell had the final say as Boston - good chances going begging - couldn't find a way back in.

Green's volley was enough to see the Pilgrims lead at the interval.

Jake Wright jnr - one of four changes to the starting line-up - broke down the left and dinked his cross away from the pack who were charging into the box and towards the penalty spot where Green arrived on time to force his effort beyond Matt Urwin.

Scott Duxbury and Loick Ayina returned to the defence along with debutant keeper Marcus Dewhurst, as Craig Elliott played a back five for the first time this season.

Perhaps the thinking was to stop the rot after shipping eight goals in two away games, but it certainly worked as Willem Tomlinson's hopeful - but well off target - free kick was as good as it got for the Magpies.

The visitors' also saw Connor Hall stretchered off in the 35th minute after suffering a leg injury in a collision with Ayina.

A firm save from Urwin denied Green a second before the half time whistle blew.

Chorley were level eight minutes after the re-start, Tomlinson beating Dewhurst with a controversial penalty.

Luke Shiels cleanly took the ball as Millenic Alli latched onto Ayina's weak back pass, but as his assistant flagged for a corner, referee Brown pointed to the spot.

Seconds earlier and another poor back pass, this time from Duxbury, forced Dewhurst into a great body block to deny Alli.

The penalty decision visibly knocked the wind out of Boston's sails and as they licked wounds Cardwell pounced, finishing with a low drive after neat interplay in the Pilgrims box with 67 minutes gone.

Chasing the game, Danny Elliott and Joe Leesley were introduced and suddenly there was more urgency to the United attack.

Green saw a free header land in the arms of Urwin while Wright jnr nodded off target.

Leesley cut in but saw Urwin hold his drive moments before Elliott's free header drifted inches the wrong side of the post.

As the hosts pushed on Chorley brok, a three on one falling to Alli, who brought another top save from Dewhurst.

And with seconds remaining Wright jnr secured a point, the least United deserved, bravely heading home Matt Tootle's teasing cross - United still unbeaten at home since August 14.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Duxbury (Leesley 68), Platt (Elliott 68), Shiels, Green, Burrow (J. Preston 84), Wright Jnr, Ferguson, Ayina, Byrne; Subs (not used): Garner, F. Preston.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Smith, Leather, Baines, Whitehouse (Halls 81), Calveley, Cardwell, Tomlinson, Ustabasi (Goodridge 87), Blakeman, Hall (Alli 33); Subs (not used): Blyth, Shenton.

REF: Paul Brown.