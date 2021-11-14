Magnificent seven as Brigg Town thrash Parkgate

Brigg Town

Brigg Town remain hot on the heels of leaders North Ferriby following their 7-1 thrashing of Parkgate.

The Zebras, although with a much-changed side, needed penalties to see off their opponents in the league cup 10 days earlier - but it was a different story at Green Lane on Saturday.

Joshua Batty bagged a hat-trick, including a penalty, and Scott Phillips also proved clinical from the spot as he scored a brace.

Either side of those goals Alfie Usher opened the scoring in the third minute and Jonathan Oglesby got on the scoresheet in the final minute.

Jack Bancroft scored the hosts' consolation.