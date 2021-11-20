Marcus Dewhurst in action for Carlisle United. Photo: Getty Images

Craig Elliott was impressed by Marcus Dewhurst's 'superb' Boston United debut.

The 20-year-old Sheffield United loanee was named in the starting XI as the Pilgrims drew 2-2 with Chorley.

The young stopper pulled off three important saves against the Magpies and guessed the right way for Willem Tomlinson's penalty, almost pushing it wide.

"I thought he was superb and his kicking was brilliant," Elliott said

"The save at the end is as good as a goal. And I thought he was unlucky with the penalty as well, he got close to it.

"A really good performance, he was brilliant. He and Loick (Ayina) showed that energy and rawness I enjoy watching."

Elliott had hoped to bring Dewhurst, who will be at Boston until the new year, in at the start of the season, but he initially had a loan spell with a National League side.

Peter Crook. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I was going to bring him in at the start of the season but he went to Solihull," Elliott added, impressed with the keeper who once played for Guiseley in a 5-4 defeat to Boston.

"He's grown a lot. He's come here to experience it and there'll be a few bumps in the road - as a young keeper that's natural.

"I think we wanted that distribution (he can offer), especially at home."

Elliott also confirmed George Sykes-Kenworthy has left the club.

George Sykes-Kenworthy. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The keeper joined Boston in the summer on a non-contract basis, playing nine times.

However, after lsing his place to Peter Crook, the player has been looking for first team football.

Elliott said: "George has left. His agent decided to pursue other opportunities so good luck to him.

"He's a young lad and you've got to earn that contract and show a bit of stickability so it's his decision.

"I'm sure his agent will get him a good move somewhere."

However, with Crook and Dewhurst available, Elliott still has that competition for places he craves.