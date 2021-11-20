Marcus Dewhurst in action against Birmingham City in the Premier Development League Play-Off final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane on May 24, 2021. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst has joined Boston United on loan from Sheffield United.

The young Blades stopper - who has earned youth caps for England - is no stranger to some Pilgrims fans, who will have watched him feature in one of the most bizarre games in recent memory.

Back in January 2019 Dewhurst was between the sticks for Guiseley in a nine-goal thriller at Nethermoor, which saw United leave with a 5-4 victory. Current teammate Jay Rollins bagged a brace that day.

That contest was also a memorable one for Dewhurst because in goal at the other end was George Willis - an opponent on the day but his Blades coach during the week.

Dewhurst, now 20, has also enjoyed first-team experience on n loan at League Two Carlisle United and Solihull Moors, as well making his senior debut for the Blades and enjoying a youth loan at Gainsborough Trinity.

The young stopper featured for the Cumbrians in last season's FA Cup penalty-shootout victory at National League South Hayes and Yeading, following a 2-2 draw.

Dewhurst - who has represented England at under 17, 18, 19 and 20 levels - also made four appearances for National League Solihull Moors during a loan spell earlier this season.

Marcus Dewhurst of Carlisle United celebrates saving a penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FA Cup first round match between Hayes And Yeading and Carlisle United on November 08, 2020. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He arrives at the Jakemans Community Stadium to battle Peter Crook for a place in the Pilgrims' starting line-up, following the departure of George Sykes-Kenworthy.

If he features today, Dewhurst will be the fourth keeper to play competitively for United this season after Crook, Sykes-Kenworthy and Josh Barnes.

