Manager reveals the thing he loves about Boston United's Danny Elliott and concedes the attacker would have scored more than eight goals in nine games had he been playing in his favoured role

Danny Elliott scores against Spennymoor. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott has been in top goalscoring form since he arrived at Boston United.

The summer signing - who helped Hartlepool win promotion to the Football League last season - announced himself to Pilgrims fans by scoring the winning goal in the county cup victory at Lincoln United in July, coming off the bench to score on his debut.

Since then he has gone on to score eight times in nine appearances for Boston.

But manager Craig Elliott believes the marksman would have bagged even more had he been playing in his favoured central role rather than out on the left-hand side.

"He's been great in front of goal, playing out of position makes it more impressive," boss Elliott said.

"We've had no wingers so he's had to do a job on the left-hand side.

"I think he's better down the middle and would probably score more goals for us down the middle, but he's been a constant threat."

Danny Elliott has scored eight in nine for Boston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Elliot has netted braces in the past two FA Cup victories, the 6-0 win over Corby Town and Saturday's 4-0 success against East Thurrock.

In between those games he drew a blank in the National League North success against Guiseley, which Boston won 2-1.

But come full time, the manager noticed something in the player he appreciated.

"What I like is that he was really disappointed that he didn't score (against Guiseley), I love that in strikers.

Celebrating at Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I saw him in the dressing room and he was down in the dumps even though we'd won.

"He always wants to score. In training he's exactly the same, he loves shooting and he's had a great start to his time here, that's for sure."

