Midfielder Paul Green leaves Boston United

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Midfielder Paul Green has become the latest player to announce he will not be back at Boston United next season.

The 39-year-old former Derby County, Leeds United and Republic of Ireland player confirmed the news on social media.

"Boston United just want to say I’ve loved my time here and sadly it’s time to move on," he wrote on Twitter.

"To my teammates, coaching staff and especially the fans, you have been amazing but we just couldn’t get over the line.

"Good luck next year."

Green, who is out on contract this summer, made 41 appearances and scored three goals in his two-season spell at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Green - who also took charge of three games as caretaker boss following Craig Elliott's exit - was a vital part of the side which reached the National League promotion final this weekend, coming back from a long-term shoulder injury.

Keeper Peter Crook has also revealed he is moving on.

