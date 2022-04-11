Modest Danny Elliott becomes Boston United's first 25-goal striker in seven years

Danny Elliott netted his 25th goal of the season in Boston United's 4-0 victory at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

However the striker was more than modest post-match, playing down his achievement.

The last Pilgrims player to reach 20-goals was Dayle Southwell in the 2015-16 campaign. Southwell is also the last squad member to net more than 25, having netted 30 times in the 2014-15 season.

"I think I had confidence in my own ability and knew I was capable of it," Elliott told United's YouTube channel.

"It's been great I've been able to stay injury free and get a lot of minutes, thank God, been able to keep going and build my confidence.

"Thankfully I've had a lot of support from the team. I'm on penalties as well, and that helps."

While Elliott has converted 10 of the 11 penalties he has taken this season, 15 of his finishes have come from open play.

Danny Elliott celebrates his goal at Curzon Ashton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

He opened his account on his debut, the 3-2 county cup win at Lincoln United.

Since then he has netted braces against Corby Town, east Thurrock United, AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers but a hat-trick still eludes him.

Elliott - who helped Hartlepool United win promotion to the Football League last season - welcomed the return of fellow forward Jake Wright snr from injury on Saturday.

"It was nice to have Wrighty back from injury," Elliott added.

Elliott's first brace came against Corby Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"He's been a realm big miss. It's a shame Jordan (Burrow) is missing (through injury) as well but it's been nice to have those players around me.

"Thankfully both managers (Craig Elliott and Paul Cox) have shown a lot of faith in me as well."

Elliott celebrates his finish at Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: Oliver Atkin