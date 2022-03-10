New Boston United signing Brad Nicholson could make debut against club he's just left

Boston United have signed defender Brad Nicholson.
The 23-year-old left-sided defender has joined from National League North rivals Guiseley, who the Pilgrims face at the weekend.
Nicholson - who was a one-time target for ex-Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott - broke into men's football with Sheffield FC and Handsworth Paramore and also spent time with Chesterfield, although he didn't make a first-team appearance for the Spireites.
He featured in Boston's friendly at Grantham Town on Tuesday, which the Pilgrims won 3-0, as the Lions lost 5-0 at home to Brackley Town.
Nicholson, who was a non-contract player at Nethermoor, is eligible to face his former club this weekend.
