New Boston United signing Brad Nicholson could make debut against club he's just left

Boston United have signed defender Brad Nicholson.

The 23-year-old left-sided defender has joined from National League North rivals Guiseley, who the Pilgrims face at the weekend.

Nicholson - who was a one-time target for ex-Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott - broke into men's football with Sheffield FC and Handsworth Paramore and also spent time with Chesterfield, although he didn't make a first-team appearance for the Spireites.

He featured in Boston's friendly at Grantham Town on Tuesday, which the Pilgrims won 3-0, as the Lions lost 5-0 at home to Brackley Town.

Nicholson, who was a non-contract player at Nethermoor, is eligible to face his former club this weekend.

Brad Nicholson. Photo: Oliver Atkin