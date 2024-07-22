Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Town will begin life without top scorer Jordan Smith this weekend when they kick off their second season at NCEL Division One level.

The White Wolves finished 13th last season and aim to improve on that with a new-look squad.

“I have been really pleased with pre-season. We have had some tough tests and come through them and we are really looking forward to the season ahead,” said manager Carl Martin.

“We have lost our leading scorer Jordan Smith, which is a bit of a blow. He has been top scorer for us for three or four years.

Brook Dennis in action for Louth.

“But we have kept the majority of the squad which, for me, is absolutely fantastic.

“And we have brought some new faces in, including two strikers, which I am really pleased with.

“The squad is a lot stronger than last season and I am pleased with the business we have done.”

On Saturday Louth host Yorkshire Amateur in the opener before Tuesday night's trip to Appleby Frodingham.

“It's a new season so you don't really know what squads other clubs have put together,” said Martin.

“We know Saturday will be a tough game, as they all are in this league. But we are at home so we're looking to make a flying start.

“Then on Tuesday we are at Appleby, who are new to the league, having only just come up from the Lincolnshire League, so we are looking to start the season with six points really.”

Louth continued pre-season on Saturday with a great display and 4-0 win at Horncastle Town, with goals from Daniel Trott, Bailey Wright, Brook Dennis and, Alex Aldrich, before preparing for their final friendly on Tuesday night away at Skegness Town.