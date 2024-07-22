New-look Louth Town begin life without goal ace Jordan Smith

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Louth Town will begin life without top scorer Jordan Smith this weekend when they kick off their second season at NCEL Division One level.

The White Wolves finished 13th last season and aim to improve on that with a new-look squad.

“I have been really pleased with pre-season. We have had some tough tests and come through them and we are really looking forward to the season ahead,” said manager Carl Martin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have lost our leading scorer Jordan Smith, which is a bit of a blow. He has been top scorer for us for three or four years.

Brook Dennis in action for Louth.Brook Dennis in action for Louth.
Brook Dennis in action for Louth.

“But we have kept the majority of the squad which, for me, is absolutely fantastic.

“And we have brought some new faces in, including two strikers, which I am really pleased with.

“The squad is a lot stronger than last season and I am pleased with the business we have done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday Louth host Yorkshire Amateur in the opener before Tuesday night's trip to Appleby Frodingham.

“It's a new season so you don't really know what squads other clubs have put together,” said Martin.

“We know Saturday will be a tough game, as they all are in this league. But we are at home so we're looking to make a flying start.

“Then on Tuesday we are at Appleby, who are new to the league, having only just come up from the Lincolnshire League, so we are looking to start the season with six points really.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louth continued pre-season on Saturday with a great display and 4-0 win at Horncastle Town, with goals from Daniel Trott, Bailey Wright, Brook Dennis and, Alex Aldrich, before preparing for their final friendly on Tuesday night away at Skegness Town.

Related topics:Louth Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice