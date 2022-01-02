Old boys reunion as Boston United prepare to face Alfreton Town

George Willis.

It will be an old boys' reunion this afternoon as Boston United face Alfreton Town.

The Pilgrims and Reds both have plenty of players who have turned out for both clubs in their ranks.

Keeper George Willis, striker Dayle Southwell, midfielder Yusifu Ceesay and defender James Jones all played under Craig Elliott at United.

Meanwhile, Boston's Luke Shiels, Tom Platt, Scott and the suspended Andi Thanoj all had spells with the Derbyshire club.

"They've got some players we know well, some good players," said.

"But you get a lot of that, players moving around, in this league."

Today's contest could be the final time United fans get to see Sheffield United duo Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon in action as their loans spells end after this afternoon's contest.

Dewhurst may have the opportunity to go head to head against his Blades coach George Willis this afternoon.

The last time that happened Willis' United left Guiseley with a 5-4 win.

Paul Green may also be fit to return for Boston following his recent hamstring injury while Scott Duxbury and Peter Crook should also be eligible after isolating.

United currently sit seventh in the National League North table, four points above Billy Heath's Reds.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

