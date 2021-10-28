Old heads helping blood in Horncastle Town youngsters

Michael Harness.

Horncastle Town’s experienced squad members are playing their part in helping develop future talents at The Wong.

That is the view of boss Andrew Cotton, who has the task of blooding in youngsters in a tough and unforgiving Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League this season.

The manager sees senior players such as Lewis Burchnall, Michael Harness, Jasper Caudwell and Scott Lowman as integral in helping guide the younger players from youth and reserve team football into the first team.

“They’re great to have in the side,” Cotton said.

“They have great attitudes and they’re valuable to have in there with the youngsters we’ve got.

“They’re great in the dressing room as it’s a very inexperienced squad at the moment.

“Proper club people they are, and if we can bring the youngsters in to learn from them that’s good.”

Cotton concedes that helping the younger players find their feet will be a gradual process for the club.

He continued: “We know the position we’re at squad-wise. We accept it’s a medium to long-term project to get the club into a sustainable position where we’ve got lads we can develop and give them the chance at that level.

“We appreciate results are going to be difficult at times.

“But it’s about minutes under the belt and that’s as important as anything as it stands them in good stead.

“Points-wise, we would probably want more, but performance-wise we don’t hold many concerns.”

The Wongers - currently 15th in the standings - secured a hard-fought point against fourth-place Immingham Town on Saturday, George Parkinson and Liam Cotton netting in a 2-2 draw at The Wong.

James Wroot and Keelan Taylor responded for the visitors.