'Outstanding' Brad Nicholson impresses on Boston United debut

Paul Cox labelled new Boston United signing Brad Nicholson 'outstanding' after his debut at former club Guiseley.
The left back, who joined from the Lions in midweek, returned to Nethermoor as part of a Pilgrims defence which also included Jake Wright snr, back from a five-month injury lay-off.
Nicholson made a goalline clearance to help United earn a clean sheet, Scott Pollock celebrating his 21st birthday with the only goal of the game at the death.
"I thought he was outstanding," Cox said of his latest recruit.
"He looked the best player on the pitch. Composed in possession.
"I thought his defending was excellent.
"I thought Jake Wright and Shielsy (Luke Shiels) were solid and got a lot of help from the boys in front of them."