Paul Green secures point in first game as Boston United boss

Paul Green took charge of his first game as Boston interim manager. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green couldn't get Boston United off to a winning start, but the Pilgrims' losing streak has been halted.

A goalless draw at Gloucester for the second season in a row was enough for the new interim boss to begin his life in management with a point.

In a game of few opportunities, Jake Wright jnr came closest as he rattled the woodwork.

But although Boston and Gloucester, who began the day 17th, couldn't be separated, the three-game losing run which cost Craig Elliott his job didn't stretch any further.

And while rivals may be gaining on them fast, the point was enough for the Pilgrims to hold on to seventh, the final play-off spot.

Green made four changes to the side which was beaten 3-2 by Alfreton on Sunday, Scott Duxbury, Joe Leesley, Connor Dimaio and Wright jnr - back from isolation - adding bite and experience to the side.

The interim boss omitted himself, along with Jake Leake and leading scorer Danny Elliott, while Kyron Gordon was recalled by Sheffield United.

The sides couldn't be separated in the first half.

Wright jnr's header was gathered by Jake Cole while Jordan Preston's free kick couldn't find the target.

In a half of few opportunities, the Tigers' best chance saw Tommy O'Sullivan's drive fizz off target.

Wright jnr came within a whisker of opening the scoring when broke free, only to see his effort strike the woodwork.

Keepers Marcus Dewhurst and Cole were hardly troubled bey efforts from Tiger Dan King and Boston's Keenan Ferguson as chances remained at a premium.

Max Sheaf then saw an effort deflected wide for the hosts before the hosts almost nicked it at the death, Ollie Hulbert meeting Daniel Leadbitter's 90th minute cross but seeing his glancing header again fail to hit the target.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Duxbury, Platt, Shiels, Wright jnr, Ferguson, Dimaio, J. Preston (Elliott 70), Leesley, Byrne; Subs (not used): Green, F. Preston, Leake, Lalkovic.

GLOUCESTER: Cole, Thompson (Robert 81), Dawson, Hulbert, McClure (King 34), Leadbitter, O’Sullivan, Tomlinson (Mensah 72), Sheaf, Gerring, Nugent; Subs (not used): Mehew, Armstrong.

ATT: 1,103.

