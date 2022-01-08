Blow for Boston United as Sheffield United loanee recalled ahead of Paul Green's first game as boss

Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Kyron Gordon's spell at Boston United has ended - after the defender was recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

It was announced the 19-year-old and fellow Blades under 23s player Marcus Dewhurst had extended their spells at the Jakemans Community Stadium earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, interim Pilgrim boss Paul Green has suffered a frustrating blow ahead of his first game in charge after Gordon returned to Bramall Lane.

Gordon has made five appearances for United this season.

It has not been confirmed why the defender - who made two appearances for the Blades in the EFL Cup at the start of the campaign - has been recalled.

MORE PILGRIMS: Gambling charge number five for United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Green leaves Doncaster to focus on United role - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Craig Elliot discusses his departure - news