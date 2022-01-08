Blow for Boston United as Sheffield United loanee recalled ahead of Paul Green's first game as boss

Blades duo only agreed extensions this week

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:34 pm
Kyron Gordon. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Kyron Gordon's spell at Boston United has ended - after the defender was recalled by parent club Sheffield United.

It was announced the 19-year-old and fellow Blades under 23s player Marcus Dewhurst had extended their spells at the Jakemans Community Stadium earlier this week.

However, interim Pilgrim boss Paul Green has suffered a frustrating blow ahead of his first game in charge after Gordon returned to Bramall Lane.

Gordon has made five appearances for United this season.

It has not been confirmed why the defender - who made two appearances for the Blades in the EFL Cup at the start of the campaign - has been recalled.

