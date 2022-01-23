Paul Green tipped to become 'brilliant' manager by teammate

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green has the makings of a 'brilliant' manager, according to Boston United teammate Tom Platt.

The former Derby County and Leeds United midfielder took charge of the past three Pilgrims matches following the dismissal of Craig Elliott.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Paul Cox joining the club, Green is expected to return to playing duties after recording away draws at Gloucester City and Spennymoor Town, as well as overseeing an FA Trophy defeat at Morpeth.

But Platt says his teammate has shown a talent for manager.

"He's got a wealth of experience on the pitch and played at the highest level," Platt said of the former Republic of Ireland international.

"He's got messages and given us a lot of information over the past few weeks and, if that's what he wants to do, I think he'll be brilliant.

"I enjoyed it. It was disappointing when the old manager left. It's never nice when there's a change of manager, but we listened to what Greeny's had to say and tried to put it into practice.

Tom Platt. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I think (at Spennymoor) was a pretty good performance. It's been good."

MORE PILGRIMS: Chairman David newton on why Paul Cox got Boston gig - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Paul Green signs off with 'fantastic' point - news