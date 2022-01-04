Records broken as Revesby Run Series returns

Enjoying the weather at the Revesby Run Series.

The second Trident Sports Events Revesby Run Series race was held last Tuesday with more than 200 runners congregating at the Revesby Main Yard.

In conditions that at best could be described as challenging, the runners set out to tackle the demanding five and 10-mile mix terrain courses.

Making it a double from the first run in the Series, first to cross the line from the five-mile off road course was Dave Allworthy (Lincoln Wellington), who finished in a time of 33 mins 40 secs.

Mablethorpe RC's Paula Downing at the Revesby Run Series.

Second was Matt Wilson in a time of 35 mins 05 secs and third was William Allis (UEA) in 36 mins 25 secs.

First to finish for the women, and setting a new course record, was Harriet Johnson (Lynas Vokes Race Team) who finished in 36 min 50 secs.

Only seven seconds split the first two places, with Holly Haywood (Lincon Wellington) finishing in 36 mins 57 secs, with Paula Downing (Mablethorpe RC)coming in to take third place in a time of 39 mins 5 secs.

The second course record of the day was broken with the winner of the 10-mile route Iain Bailey (Sleaford Striders) crossing the line in 1 hr 01 min 56 secs.

He was followed by Dave Hunter (Lincoln & District), who took second place in a time of 1 hr 03 mins 06 secs, and Greg Southern, finishing in 1 hr 06 mins 28 secs to take third.

Sophie Roberts (Windrush Triathlon Club) took the first place for the women’s 10-mile route in a time of 1 hr 11 mins 43 secs which also broken the previous course record.

Second and Third places were closely fought with Rowan Booth (Caistor RC) finishing in 1 hr 16 mins 6 secs, followed by Lisa Hobson (Sleaford Town) taking third in a time of 1hr 16 mins 07 secs.

With the wetter weather since the first run, the courses offered runners more of a challenge in parts, with some describing the off road sections as good on fashioned cross country.

The event was well received by competitors and spectators alike, with supporters coming back out to cheer on the runners as they passed their houses along the route.

The third run in the Series will be Sunday, March 6, with the final run taking place on Sunday, May 29.

Trident Sports Events is the brainchild of co-owners Ian Satchwell and Ben Marsters who have recently set up this new business venture.

A big part of the Trident Sports Events ethos is that their events are aimed at bringing people together and creating an active community for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, fun or simply just to finish.

Peter Wiggins-Davies and the team at Revesby Estate, particularly Tom Winspear continue to be instrumental in helping this new venture become a reality.