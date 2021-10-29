Returning Millard joins Sleaford Town ahead of Quorn clash

Harry Millard in action for the Greens.

New signing Harry Millard will go into Sleaford Town's squad for Saturday's crunch clash against Quorn.

Midfielder Millard has moved to Eslaforde Park - where he previously represented Town - from Lincoln United following a seven-day approach.

Fifteenth-place Sleaford and Quorn, in 16th, are both locked on five points in the UCL Premier North, and for manager Tom Ward the contest offers the Greens a chance to build on Wednesday's Lincs Senior Trophy victory over Deeping Rangers.

"The priority is a huge game against Quorn on Saturday," he said..

“We’re going into a real big period of games where we need to be right up and attempt to get points.

“Winning a cup is great but I’d rather have league points."