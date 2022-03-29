Sheffield United defender Femi Seriki hopes Boson United loan can showcase his 'fighting' spirit - and secure a promotion

Life in the National League North may be 'totally different' to the football Femi Seriki is used to, but the Boston United defender is keen to make the most of the rest of the season.

The defender is hoping to make his home debut on Saturday as the Pilgrims host Blyth Spartans (KO 3pm).

The 18-year-old recently turned out for parent club Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Championship and made his Blades debut in the Premier League at Newcastle United.

But apart from a frustrating loan at Belgian side Beerschot where he found minutes hard to come by, the majority of his football has been played in under 23s matches.

"Most of my life I've been playing 23s. I had a loan in Belgium and it didn't really play," Seriki told Boston United's YouTube Channel.

"I played the Sheffield game (at Forest) but men's football is totally different to the 23s.

"Wherever it is I'm glad to be getting it."

Femi Seriki made his Boston United debut at York City. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Teammate Kyron Gordon has been featuring in the Blades' first team following a successful loan move at the Jakemans Community Stadium, and Seriki is hoping he can follow the same route.

"If you can prove you can handle the physicality and the intensity and deal with fighting against men then it shows you can play at any level," he added.

Seriki impressing on his debut in the 1-0 win at York City last week and featured in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Darlington.

He admitted he's 'excited' to play in front of the home fans for the first time this weekend, but his main objective is three vital points.

"We're close (to the play-off spots) so every game is about getting the three points," Seriki said.

"If we're in the play-offs we have a chance of going up."

