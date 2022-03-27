Share your Boston United memories in new book

A new book is aiming to collect the experiences of Boston United fans through the club's existence - and you are being encouraged to have your say in a piece of history.

Tales of a Pilgrim hopes to act as a literary time capsule, storing the cherished memories of those who love the club.

Celebrity fan Sir Jonathan Van Tam, along with some fans, has already shared his memories.

Now it is hoped more people will add their unique experiences.

"I first had the idea for Tales of a Pilgrim last November and I've been quietly working away on it ever since," explained Callum Bates, who is behind the project, with assistance from Pete Brooksbank and Christian James.

"We all love to chat at the match, swap stories and reminisce, but these are never recorded, so eventually over time they just disappear.

"I want to give every BUFC fan - of all ages - an opportunity to submit and share their stories before they're forgotten."

Takes of a Pilgrim wants to hear from you.

The book will go to print when memories from the terraces have been collated.

And it is not just current supporters who are being invited to join in.

Lapsed fans, supporters who no longer live nearby and people with past experiences with the Pilgrims - be it as a player or club employee - are asked to take part.

"Please ask the older generation supporters in your family who maybe aren't online, it's vital we get through to them," added Callum, who has put together a list of 16 questions, ranging from 'what is your earliest memory of watching the pilgrims' to 'what does Boston United mean to you'.

"I wanted to get a good cross-section of questions that I think offers a good perspective into the mind of a pilgrims fan.

"By contributing to this book, it is a way of preserving our best stories for future generations as a bookmark in both ours and the club's history."

You can contribute to Tales of a Pilgrim by visiting the Boston United Supporters Association (BUSA) facebook/twitter page and following the link to the online form or clicking here.

A percentage of the profits from the book will be going to BUSA.

