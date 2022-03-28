Former Boston United manager takes assistant role at Turkish giants

Former Boston United manager Adam Murray has been unveiled as the new assistant manager of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

The 40-year-old former Derby County and Mansfield Town player has once again linked up with Valerien Ismael at a third club.

"Proud and honoured to be the assistant coach at Besiktas, an amazing club with brilliant, passionate fans," Murray wrote on Twitter.

"Let’s do this."

Besiktas areknown as one of the 'big three' in Turkey, along with city rivals Galatasary and Fenerbahce.

Murray previously worked under Ismael at Barnsley, following him to Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

But Murray left The Hawthorns in February after Ismael was dismissed.

However, the pair have been reunited in Istanbul.

Besiktas, eighth in Turkey's top flight, return to action at leaders Trabzonspor on Sunday, their next contest at the 42,500-capacity Vodafone Park against Alanyaspor on April 9.

Murray began his managerial career as Paul Cox's assistant at Mansfield before taking over after his boss' departure.

He managed Boston United from 2016-17, quitting with the side in the National League North relegation zone.

He linked up with Cox again at Guiseley before taking on a coaching role at Barnsley, later going on to be caretaker boss and later Ismael's number two.

