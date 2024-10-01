Skegness boss is pleased with win to end poor home run

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson was pleased to see his Skegness side make it back-to-back wins last weekend – as well as end something of a home hoodoo.

The Lilywhites had only won one of their seven home games this season prior to Saturday and had lost their previous three, but saw off Hucknall Town 2-1 on Saturday to go tenth in the UCL Premier North standings.

And Rawlinson said it was an important three points.

He said: “It was good to get back-to-back wins. It was a tough game as Hucknall came with a game plan and played through really high against our back three, and they have some good forwards and centre-halves and were competitive in the midfield and full-back areas.

"We set off well and Leon Mettam is having a bit of an Indian summer in career terms with three goals in two games and his was a great 25-yard strike.

"They scored when we didn’t stop a quick free-kick but then we were excellent for 20 minutes in the second-half and probably should have gone two or 3-1 up. We didn’t, and they then had a spell were they could have quite easily gone ahead.

"But we made some changes and I was really pleased with the three lads coming off the bench and they were all involved with the winning goal along with man-of-the-match Max Baker for Marshall Young to score his second in two games.

"Whilst we won in the Vase, it was important to get a league win and hopefully we can now look forward to picking up some more points through October and seeing where it takes us.”

Next up for Skegness is a League Cup tie at Harrowby United on Saturday before another clear midweek ahead of a trip to Ashby Ivanhoe on October 12.

Rawlinson added: “We’re still in touching distance of the top half of the table so it’s not all doom and gloom and we see where we go from here.

"I’m looking forward to Harrowby – it’s funny that our first League Cup game takes us to the place where we won it last year, so we have some great memories of being there.

"We lost to them in the league a few weeks ago but both sides will be quite different from that day.

"The league is the priority and a Vase run would be great, but why can’t we win the League Cup again and County Cup too? ​